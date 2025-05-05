 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18300311 Edited 5 May 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch live on #Supercross25! 🛠️
Banked curves have been added to the Track Editor, Career mode fix for bike selection, and more!
Here: https://milestone.it/news/supercross-25/new-patch-released-2/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2581371
