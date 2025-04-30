 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300288 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.5

Fixed an AI logic bug that made matches too easy.
Fixed an issue that stopped the AI from summoning champions sometimes.

