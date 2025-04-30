-
Fixed a memory leak causing the game to freeze when pressing the "Create Lobby"-button after idling for a while.
Fixed an issue where a ready-lamp would not turn back to red after a readied player left a lobby.
Main menu memory leak hotfix
