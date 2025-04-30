 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300202 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a memory leak causing the game to freeze when pressing the "Create Lobby"-button after idling for a while.

  • Fixed an issue where a ready-lamp would not turn back to red after a readied player left a lobby.

Windows Depot 2716621
