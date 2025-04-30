We're excited to share that Wild Country is now fully localized in both Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese! This is a big milestone for us—and one we've been quietly working toward for some time.

Players around the world can now experience the full adventure of Big Sky in their language of choice—whether you're crafting your perfect deck, exploring the bustling world of Big Sky, or challenging rivals online.

Here’s what awaits you:

🌿 A large pool of cards to collect, learn, and master.

🌿 A cast of quirky characters and a world full of charm and surprises.

🌿 Easy-to-learn gameplay with rich, strategic depth for all skill levels.

🌿 Online multiplayer for friendly duels and fierce competition.

To celebrate, Wild Country is 20% off until May 11, 2025 — don’t miss it!

Bringing Wild Country to more players has always been part of the vision. Thanks to your support, that vision keeps growing. We’re so grateful you're here—and we can’t wait to welcome even more players to the wild, wonderful world of Big Sky.

👋 UNTIL NEXT TIME!

Keep exploring, keep discovering, and most importantly—have fun.

Thanks for reading, and see you soon!

Beck Snow ✌️

Design Director on Wild Country 🦝🏡

