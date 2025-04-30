Hey everyone! We’ve got a small but meaningful update to improve your experience and help you navigate the world more easily. Here's what’s changed:
🔦 Flashlight Tweaks
Widened the flashlight cone for better peripheral visibility.
Reduced the maximum light distance to balance things out. Now it’s broader but more focused on nearby areas.
🧰 Improved Interactions
Added a subtle outline to the fuse box door to make it easier to spot in darker areas.
💡 Vault Passcode Visibility
There is now a dedicated light source shining on the vault passcode, so you won’t miss it in the shadows.
📁 Patient File Fixes
Corrected several text errors and inconsistencies in the patient files. All info should now be accurate and readable.
Thanks for the continued feedback — keep it coming!
See you in the dark 👁️
Changed files in this update