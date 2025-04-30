Hey everyone! We’ve got a small but meaningful update to improve your experience and help you navigate the world more easily. Here's what’s changed:

🔦 Flashlight Tweaks

Widened the flashlight cone for better peripheral visibility.

Reduced the maximum light distance to balance things out. Now it’s broader but more focused on nearby areas.

🧰 Improved Interactions

Added a subtle outline to the fuse box door to make it easier to spot in darker areas.

💡 Vault Passcode Visibility

There is now a dedicated light source shining on the vault passcode, so you won’t miss it in the shadows.

📁 Patient File Fixes

Corrected several text errors and inconsistencies in the patient files. All info should now be accurate and readable.

Thanks for the continued feedback — keep it coming!

See you in the dark 👁️