 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300181 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We’ve got a small but meaningful update to improve your experience and help you navigate the world more easily. Here's what’s changed:

🔦 Flashlight Tweaks

Widened the flashlight cone for better peripheral visibility.

Reduced the maximum light distance to balance things out. Now it’s broader but more focused on nearby areas.

🧰 Improved Interactions

Added a subtle outline to the fuse box door to make it easier to spot in darker areas.
💡 Vault Passcode Visibility

There is now a dedicated light source shining on the vault passcode, so you won’t miss it in the shadows.

📁 Patient File Fixes

Corrected several text errors and inconsistencies in the patient files. All info should now be accurate and readable.

Thanks for the continued feedback — keep it coming!
See you in the dark 👁️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3163471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link