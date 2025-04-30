If you'd like to join the playtest, join the mailing list here: collegebasketballmanager.com/JoinBeta

This update brings with it a new professional simulation! Several new features have been included:

A background simulation of an american professional basketball league. This league is simulated in a more simple manner than the normal simulation for college games for performance reasons.

After a couple weeks into the regular season, you’ll be able to view an overview of the league, including all-star voting, MVP voting, rookie of the year voting, and team standings.

With this comes the possibility that players leave early for the draft. Throughout the season, you can view the “Big Board” showing the projected draft order for the professional league

On each individual player and a team’s roster page, you can view a player’s chances to go pro. This depends on their personality, performance, and projected draft pick

Once the season completes, you can watch the professional draft unfold.

Now, the “Pro Potential” grade for each team is calculated dynamically based on where your players went in the draft as well as how they performed in the professional league. More Allstars and MVPs = higher grade!

Editing pro team data and pro player data is possible through local mods, as well, if you want to edit in real pro teams and pro players!

Other additions:

Can now edit college player data. Still not ready to add/remove players or teams, but just changing the data works! This would allow you to change player names, hometowns, attributes, or any other data relevant for them.

Other bug fixes:

Local mod folders now auto-generate if they aren’t already there upon launching the game. So if you aren’t seeing the local mod folders, try to launch the game first, then check in MyDocuments/College_BBall/Mods

fixed bug not granting some tournament achievements to coaches

fixed bug where sometimes team ratings wouldn't update after coach was added/removed

added version number to saves popup to prevent loading old saves