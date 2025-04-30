 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300106 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix prompts displaying in the corner for one frame
    Reported by scj643
  • Fix some shader effects compositing as black
  • Fix some performance issues
  • Fix glyphs not showing up correctly on certain controllers
    Reported by Elias Mårtenson
  • Fix the DualShock 3 controller having a bad default mapping on Linux
    Reported by abridgewater
  • Fix rumble not working on some controllers under Linux
    Reported by abridgewater

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1261431
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1261432
  • Loading history…
Depot 1261434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link