A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix prompts displaying in the corner for one frame
Reported by scj643
- Fix some shader effects compositing as black
- Fix some performance issues
- Fix glyphs not showing up correctly on certain controllers
Reported by Elias Mårtenson
- Fix the DualShock 3 controller having a bad default mapping on Linux
Reported by abridgewater
- Fix rumble not working on some controllers under Linux
Reported by abridgewater
Changed files in this update