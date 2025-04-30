 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18300089
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix deployed: QWERTY is now the default.
Don’t panic, non-QWERTY warriors: the in-game settings still let you rebind your keys!
Happy extracting in the Backrooms.

Windows Depot 2835533
