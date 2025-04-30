Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist

Ships can now enter defensive formation, which works in the same way as Fortify for melee infantry. Ship promotion balance tweaked

New map script Rejuvenation added to the Wrath of Gods DLC. A barren desert that becomes more temperate and acquires resources over time

Ships can enter defensive formation, giving +10% defence against Ships per turn, up to a max of 30%. A counterattack is gained at maximum level and each attack against the ship removes one level.

Grappler promotion immobilizes ships instead of stunning them and no longer has an attack penalty

Fireship promotion no longer gives +10% attack

Cockswain promotion gives +20% strength in National Territory instead of Rout

AI more likely to break alliances with poor opinion

Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if it's not completely ready to do so

When a tribal alliance ends and there are tribal units in the same tile as player units, the tribal units are bounced, not the player units

When a national alliance ends, a unit in its own territory never gets bounced

Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)

Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks and rebalancing

Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2 rebalanced

Slums worker discount removed and militia discount increased (Behind the Throne)

Occurrences that affect water movement (eg Hurricane) affect player-controlled water as well, both for water units and land units using anchored tiles (Wrath of Gods)