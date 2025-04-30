 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18300009 Edited 30 April 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.77503 Release 2025-04-30

Headline Changes

  • New map script Rejuvenation added to the Wrath of Gods DLC. A barren desert that becomes more temperate and acquires resources over time

  • Ships can now enter defensive formation, which works in the same way as Fortify for melee infantry. Ship promotion balance tweaked

  • Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist

Design

  • Ships can enter defensive formation, giving +10% defence against Ships per turn, up to a max of 30%. A counterattack is gained at maximum level and each attack against the ship removes one level.

  • Grappler promotion immobilizes ships instead of stunning them and no longer has an attack penalty

  • Fireship promotion no longer gives +10% attack

  • Cockswain promotion gives +20% strength in National Territory instead of Rout

  • AI more likely to break alliances with poor opinion

  • Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if it's not completely ready to do so

  • When a tribal alliance ends and there are tribal units in the same tile as player units, the tribal units are bounced, not the player units

  • When a national alliance ends, a unit in its own territory never gets bounced

  • Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)

  • Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks and rebalancing

  • Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2 rebalanced

  • Slums worker discount removed and militia discount increased (Behind the Throne)

  • New map script Rejuvenation added (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences that affect water movement (eg Hurricane) affect player-controlled water as well, both for water units and land units using anchored tiles (Wrath of Gods)

  • Hurricanes remove Anchored status from ships (Wrath of Gods)

Programming

  • Restart Game and New Map now generate a new game ID so that a new entry can be recorded in the Hall of Fame

  • AI less averse to building Militia and Conscripts when it cannot build a latest upgrade regular military unit

  • Pathfinder performance optimization

  • Moved project spread to the Player class

  • Memory refactor

  • Testudo is now a unit effect

  • Added delete functionality to Manage Mods tab for mapfiles with no ModioID/WorkshopID

  • Added support for showing images of workshop maps in Manage Mods tab

  • Added support for council positions that don't require any traits

  • Added support in the game class for adding visual effects to tiles independently from the occurrence system

  • Added support for yields with negative demand

  • Added backwards compatibility for mods with zero-cost projects (notably fixes freezes in Projects+ mod)

UI

  • Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist

  • Added year of discovery to each acquired tech on the Tech Tree

  • Can no longer see citizens, specialists, and happiness level of foreign cities without an agent

  • Selection panel tooltips appear on the left

  • Score/ambitions panel hidden with attack preview active

  • Ambition display tweaks

  • Added Net Yield Change to project build tooltips

  • Improvement and specialist tooltip tweaks

  • Added reminder count on tooltip for pillage reminders

  • Decreased size of religion icons on city widgets and archetype/family icons near leader portrait

  • Discord/Steam rich presence now updated after loading a save

  • Added Save button to cloud host controls screen

  • Notification URL icon shown in cloud game list

  • Observer hosts of MP games can send messages only to everyone

  • Added notification icon for City Damaged

  • Added Increase Unit Movement Radius Visibility button to accessibility options to allow players to boost unit movement radius contrast

  • Added spacing between archetype/ratings/items on character cards

  • Source of counterattack damage in the combat preview is more specific

  • Improved tooltip alignment and positioning

  • Law tooltips now show F1 Encyclopedia links

  • Encyclopedia updates

  • Localization text updates

  • Added explanation popup to target player when a mission has resulted in an AI or a tribe agreeing to declare war on that player

  • Shrines are listed in city pagan religion help text, just as monasteries, temples, etc are listed for world religions

  • Agent networks with agents now shown in Spymasters Agent Networks submenu

  • Improved helptext for traits that can replace other traits

  • Removed the Text tab from the Event Browser

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed DLC that is not owned being marked as disabled

  • Fixed bug that forced some map scripts to put all players on the same continent

  • Fixed increasing player count disabling Allow Duplicate Nations option

  • Fixed Governor gendered helptext issue

  • Fixed event browser not using selected language for event preview

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the AI from declaring war to expand

  • Fixed broken river segments in mirror maps

  • Fixed missing available luxury highlights

  • Fixed enlisted unit of eliminated nation becoming a rebel

  • Fixed bug with AI understanding of how city attacks work

  • Fixed character mission tooltip positioning inconsistency

  • Fixed left unit healthbar always showing 0 damage in attack preview

  • Fixed specialist tooltip net yield change to correctly account for the loss of a citizen

  • Fixed tile tooltips revealing yields for foreign improvements when at Peace

  • Fixed restarting a hotseat game losing player information

  • Fixed map selection clickthrough issues

  • Fixed F7 city list not sorting when agent tab is selected

  • Fixed incorrect default number of opponents set in single player setup screen

  • Fixed configuration of female scout and female worker combat portrait prefabs

  • Fixed city recommendation icons appear for non-visible production buttons

  • Fixed agent networks submenu player colors

  • Fixed issues with city widget capture text

  • Fixed data issue for culture on city tab

  • Fixed data issues for specialist widgets and pings

  • Fixed improvements placed in the map editor always getting raised to the hill height offset

  • Fixed irrelevant tribes appearing in the tooltip of some character bonuses

  • Fixed team/tribe diplomacy icon not updating in score area when diplomacy changes

  • Fixed event text/goal mismatch

  • Fixed incorrect number of players stored in the options file for multiplayer settings

  • Fixed hotseat games restarting with the wrong active player

  • Fixed modio maps not showing in mod browser

  • Fixed modio maps not updating properly

  • Fixed a couple of issues with maps on Workshop

  • Fixed Modio API errors on uploading mods

  • Fixed modio uploading all files in Maps folder

  • Fixed modio maps reporting version issues if modVersion is blank

  • Fixed modio maps sometimes not getting metadata embedded in the mapfile

  • Fixed modio maps images not showing on manage mods tab

  • Fixed possible null reference when map filename isn't the same as map display name

  • Fixed mods with file information showing private full path filename

  • Fixed mod uninstall button not working on Install tab immediately after an installation

  • Fixed issues with loading mod units from asset bundles

  • Fixed UI exception for non-civics projects when AI build recommendations are enabled (affects mods only)

  • Fixed non-civics projects displaying the incorrect yield above the build queue (affects mods only)

  • Fixed Enlist killing enlisted units if the enlist-on-heal amount was too low (affects mods only)

  • Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 not taking into account the final turn's yields for determining goal completion

  • Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 issue with rebels capturing cities

  • Fixed Civil War affecting all players (Behind the Throne)

  • Fixed missing Clergy in Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Fixed Stele appearing in improvements list when it cannot be built manually (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed crash caused by Inferno (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed Occurrences sometimes occurring more often than they should for a given player (Wrath of Gods)

  • Fixed map Occurrences not being added to mirror maps (Wrath of Gods)

Notes for Modders

  • Five separate memory types (MemoryCharacter, MemoryTribe, MemorReligion, MemoryFamily, MemoryPlayer) are now one type, Memory. The base file name is memory.xml

  • Mods that add memories need to rename files, e.g. memoryCharacter-add.xml should be memory-character-add or just memory-add. The dash after memory is the important part

  • Event bonuses are now just Memory / Forget, for all memory types. Events should take care to apply the bonus to the right subject. For example, a Memory bonus applied to a SUBJECTCLASS_CHARACTER subject is the equivalent of the earlier MemoryCharacter bonus

  • It is recommended to upload new versions of map mods in order to take advantage of fixes and new features

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 18300009
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link