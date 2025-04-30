Main Branch 1.0.77503 Release 2025-04-30
Headline Changes
-
New map script Rejuvenation added to the Wrath of Gods DLC. A barren desert that becomes more temperate and acquires resources over time
-
Ships can now enter defensive formation, which works in the same way as Fortify for melee infantry. Ship promotion balance tweaked
-
Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist
Design
-
Ships can enter defensive formation, giving +10% defence against Ships per turn, up to a max of 30%. A counterattack is gained at maximum level and each attack against the ship removes one level.
-
Grappler promotion immobilizes ships instead of stunning them and no longer has an attack penalty
-
Fireship promotion no longer gives +10% attack
-
Cockswain promotion gives +20% strength in National Territory instead of Rout
-
AI more likely to break alliances with poor opinion
-
Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if it's not completely ready to do so
-
When a tribal alliance ends and there are tribal units in the same tile as player units, the tribal units are bounced, not the player units
-
When a national alliance ends, a unit in its own territory never gets bounced
-
Expose Agent mission takes 1 turn to complete (was 2)
-
Rise of Carthage campaign tweaks and rebalancing
-
Heroes of the Aegean scenario 2 rebalanced
-
Slums worker discount removed and militia discount increased (Behind the Throne)
-
New map script Rejuvenation added (Wrath of Gods)
-
Occurrences that affect water movement (eg Hurricane) affect player-controlled water as well, both for water units and land units using anchored tiles (Wrath of Gods)
-
Hurricanes remove Anchored status from ships (Wrath of Gods)
Programming
-
Restart Game and New Map now generate a new game ID so that a new entry can be recorded in the Hall of Fame
-
AI less averse to building Militia and Conscripts when it cannot build a latest upgrade regular military unit
-
Pathfinder performance optimization
-
Moved project spread to the Player class
-
Memory refactor
-
Testudo is now a unit effect
-
Added delete functionality to Manage Mods tab for mapfiles with no ModioID/WorkshopID
-
Added support for showing images of workshop maps in Manage Mods tab
-
Added support for council positions that don't require any traits
-
Added support in the game class for adding visual effects to tiles independently from the occurrence system
-
Added support for yields with negative demand
-
Added backwards compatibility for mods with zero-cost projects (notably fixes freezes in Projects+ mod)
UI
-
Added upgrade icon to city production buttons for specialists that replace an existing specialist
-
Added year of discovery to each acquired tech on the Tech Tree
-
Can no longer see citizens, specialists, and happiness level of foreign cities without an agent
-
Selection panel tooltips appear on the left
-
Score/ambitions panel hidden with attack preview active
-
Ambition display tweaks
-
Added Net Yield Change to project build tooltips
-
Improvement and specialist tooltip tweaks
-
Added reminder count on tooltip for pillage reminders
-
Decreased size of religion icons on city widgets and archetype/family icons near leader portrait
-
Discord/Steam rich presence now updated after loading a save
-
Added Save button to cloud host controls screen
-
Notification URL icon shown in cloud game list
-
Observer hosts of MP games can send messages only to everyone
-
Added notification icon for City Damaged
-
Added Increase Unit Movement Radius Visibility button to accessibility options to allow players to boost unit movement radius contrast
-
Added spacing between archetype/ratings/items on character cards
-
Source of counterattack damage in the combat preview is more specific
-
Improved tooltip alignment and positioning
-
Law tooltips now show F1 Encyclopedia links
-
Encyclopedia updates
-
Localization text updates
-
Added explanation popup to target player when a mission has resulted in an AI or a tribe agreeing to declare war on that player
-
Shrines are listed in city pagan religion help text, just as monasteries, temples, etc are listed for world religions
-
Agent networks with agents now shown in Spymasters Agent Networks submenu
-
Improved helptext for traits that can replace other traits
-
Removed the Text tab from the Event Browser
Bugs Fixed
-
Fixed DLC that is not owned being marked as disabled
-
Fixed bug that forced some map scripts to put all players on the same continent
-
Fixed increasing player count disabling Allow Duplicate Nations option
-
Fixed Governor gendered helptext issue
-
Fixed event browser not using selected language for event preview
-
Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the AI from declaring war to expand
-
Fixed broken river segments in mirror maps
-
Fixed missing available luxury highlights
-
Fixed enlisted unit of eliminated nation becoming a rebel
-
Fixed bug with AI understanding of how city attacks work
-
Fixed character mission tooltip positioning inconsistency
-
Fixed left unit healthbar always showing 0 damage in attack preview
-
Fixed specialist tooltip net yield change to correctly account for the loss of a citizen
-
Fixed tile tooltips revealing yields for foreign improvements when at Peace
-
Fixed restarting a hotseat game losing player information
-
Fixed map selection clickthrough issues
-
Fixed F7 city list not sorting when agent tab is selected
-
Fixed incorrect default number of opponents set in single player setup screen
-
Fixed configuration of female scout and female worker combat portrait prefabs
-
Fixed city recommendation icons appear for non-visible production buttons
-
Fixed agent networks submenu player colors
-
Fixed issues with city widget capture text
-
Fixed data issue for culture on city tab
-
Fixed data issues for specialist widgets and pings
-
Fixed improvements placed in the map editor always getting raised to the hill height offset
-
Fixed irrelevant tribes appearing in the tooltip of some character bonuses
-
Fixed team/tribe diplomacy icon not updating in score area when diplomacy changes
-
Fixed event text/goal mismatch
-
Fixed incorrect number of players stored in the options file for multiplayer settings
-
Fixed hotseat games restarting with the wrong active player
-
Fixed modio maps not showing in mod browser
-
Fixed modio maps not updating properly
-
Fixed a couple of issues with maps on Workshop
-
Fixed Modio API errors on uploading mods
-
Fixed modio uploading all files in Maps folder
-
Fixed modio maps reporting version issues if modVersion is blank
-
Fixed modio maps sometimes not getting metadata embedded in the mapfile
-
Fixed modio maps images not showing on manage mods tab
-
Fixed possible null reference when map filename isn't the same as map display name
-
Fixed mods with file information showing private full path filename
-
Fixed mod uninstall button not working on Install tab immediately after an installation
-
Fixed issues with loading mod units from asset bundles
-
Fixed UI exception for non-civics projects when AI build recommendations are enabled (affects mods only)
-
Fixed non-civics projects displaying the incorrect yield above the build queue (affects mods only)
-
Fixed Enlist killing enlisted units if the enlist-on-heal amount was too low (affects mods only)
-
Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 not taking into account the final turn's yields for determining goal completion
-
Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 issue with rebels capturing cities
-
Fixed Civil War affecting all players (Behind the Throne)
-
Fixed missing Clergy in Wrath of Gods scenario
-
Fixed Stele appearing in improvements list when it cannot be built manually (Wrath of Gods)
-
Fixed crash caused by Inferno (Wrath of Gods)
-
Fixed Occurrences sometimes occurring more often than they should for a given player (Wrath of Gods)
-
Fixed map Occurrences not being added to mirror maps (Wrath of Gods)
Notes for Modders
-
Five separate memory types (MemoryCharacter, MemoryTribe, MemorReligion, MemoryFamily, MemoryPlayer) are now one type, Memory. The base file name is memory.xml
-
Mods that add memories need to rename files, e.g. memoryCharacter-add.xml should be memory-character-add or just memory-add. The dash after memory is the important part
-
Event bonuses are now just Memory / Forget, for all memory types. Events should take care to apply the bonus to the right subject. For example, a Memory bonus applied to a SUBJECTCLASS_CHARACTER subject is the equivalent of the earlier MemoryCharacter bonus
-
It is recommended to upload new versions of map mods in order to take advantage of fixes and new features
Changed depots in test branch