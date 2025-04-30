May is coming, dear friends, we announce May event!

Venue: France, Ponds Perruchet, available for players with any level, free of charge. There you can meet the festival manager. He has special tasks for you, do them and get the reward.

You can get unique items during the event, for this purpose collect event currency: reward for quests, purchase in the store from the festival manager and receive as a reward for daily visits to the game.

We have added special kits to the game for the duration of the event, for players who want to get items as soon as possible.

The event will last until the scheduled server reboot: 12.05 (night reboot)

Don't forget to click on the Event button in the game to see the description of the event.

Unique items

In the store of the festival manager you will find valuable items:

Cockchafer

Set of Gurza hooks

Recipe for catching may bug

FP DeepHarvester

FP DeepHarvester Pro

Kits with items

In addition, in the update.:

The game is translated to a new version of the game engine, many technical changes in the rendering of vegetation, water and game environment. Some models have been replaced with better models and many locations have been updated.