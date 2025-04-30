 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299833 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following has been improved:

  • Mother erg boss turning has been further improved to prevent bugs with it

Thanks again for playing everyone! We will continue to fix bugs and improve the game to make it a more enjoyable experience.
Rock on!

