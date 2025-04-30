We’re thrilled to announce that Backroom Satisfaction has officially launched!

We just dropped a fresh update that adds localization support for over 17 countries! Now players around the world can dive into the horrors of the Backrooms in their native language. If you see some

If you notice any bugs or translation issues, please let us know — we’re actively listening to your feedback and excited to keep improving the game together!

Stay tuned, more updates are coming soon.

Thank you