 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18299795 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to announce that Backroom Satisfaction has officially launched!

We just dropped a fresh update that adds localization support for over 17 countries! Now players around the world can dive into the horrors of the Backrooms in their native language. If you see some
If you notice any bugs or translation issues, please let us know — we’re actively listening to your feedback and excited to keep improving the game together!

Stay tuned, more updates are coming soon.
Thank you

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link