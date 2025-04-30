 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299793 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add the discord link to the main screen. It got lost when I removed the link begging for wish lists.
  • Fix the display for Tier 5 when you've unlocked it. The UI wasn't properly displaying it as unlocked.
  • Beacon areas (for things like delete if empty and the "my area" query) now don't storages containing the item toward their area. Not sure what I was thinking when I set it that way but it is fixed now.

Windows 64-bit
