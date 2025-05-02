Hello Builder,

The message has been heard

This first patch is mainly aimed at rebalancing the game's overall difficulty level, while correcting several blocking bugs.

Our Game Designers have also prepared a practical guide to help you get through the first Age in the best possible conditions.

You can consult it now by clicking here.

The Esplanade

We know that the Esplanade is currently a major challenge for many players. This patch corrects some of its problems and adjusts the difficulty to make the experience smoother.

Here are some details on score calculation (also available in-game):

Resource points:

Resources harvested from the map: 1 point

Resources transformed in buildings (like the Sculptor): 2 points

Satisfied population:

This score represents the average satisfaction in your city.

It can be improved by constructing buildings, erecting ramparts, using cultural characters or adopting decrees.

Faction power:

This is the sum of the factions' power in your city.

Powerful factions are essential to your town's development, but an imbalance can be detrimental to its smooth running.

Building points:

Buildings are essential to attracting citizens and factions.

Here are the points awarded according to their type:

Cultural building: 1 point

Advanced cultural building: 2 points

Service building: 3 points

Wonder: 5 points

This is just the beginning!

We'll be continuing to improve Mémoriapolis over the coming days and weeks. Thank you for your feedback and support!

Changelog

New features and improvements

Balancing: increase the minimum number of districts before defeat and the number of districts closed by the esplanade

Balancing: the first esplanade objectives are a little easier

Balancing: decrease the minimum population required by a district to attract a faction

Balancing: decrease faction trust loss when highly taxed

Balancing: decrease Surveyors' cabins construction time

Balancing: decrease cultural buildings repair cost and time

UI: add a tooltip per satisfaction when hovering one instead of displaying a generic satisfactions tooltip in Building tree and Building Selection

UI: remove production and proximity buildings being created and upgraded to the last unlocked until we work on a more pleasant way to choose the desired upgrade level that don’t lead to any softlock

UI: improve esplanade tooltips and add more details on how points are calculated

UI: improve Cultural Character tooltips descriptions to better explain their uses / objectives (main view screen and Destiny screen)

UI: add access the “Getting started in Antiquity” steam guide from the main menu

UI: add GDPR - forget user in settings

Fixes