Hello Builder,
The message has been heard
This first patch is mainly aimed at rebalancing the game's overall difficulty level, while correcting several blocking bugs.
Our Game Designers have also prepared a practical guide to help you get through the first Age in the best possible conditions.
You can consult it now by clicking here.
The Esplanade
We know that the Esplanade is currently a major challenge for many players. This patch corrects some of its problems and adjusts the difficulty to make the experience smoother.
Here are some details on score calculation (also available in-game):
Resource points:
-
Resources harvested from the map: 1 point
-
Resources transformed in buildings (like the Sculptor): 2 points
Satisfied population:
-
This score represents the average satisfaction in your city.
-
It can be improved by constructing buildings, erecting ramparts, using cultural characters or adopting decrees.
Faction power:
-
This is the sum of the factions' power in your city.
-
Powerful factions are essential to your town's development, but an imbalance can be detrimental to its smooth running.
Building points:
Buildings are essential to attracting citizens and factions.
Here are the points awarded according to their type:
-
Cultural building: 1 point
-
Advanced cultural building: 2 points
-
Service building: 3 points
-
Wonder: 5 points
This is just the beginning!
We'll be continuing to improve Mémoriapolis over the coming days and weeks. Thank you for your feedback and support!
Changelog
New features and improvements
-
Balancing: increase the minimum number of districts before defeat and the number of districts closed by the esplanade
-
Balancing: the first esplanade objectives are a little easier
-
Balancing: decrease the minimum population required by a district to attract a faction
-
Balancing: decrease faction trust loss when highly taxed
-
Balancing: decrease Surveyors' cabins construction time
-
Balancing: decrease cultural buildings repair cost and time
-
UI: add a tooltip per satisfaction when hovering one instead of displaying a generic satisfactions tooltip in Building tree and Building Selection
-
UI: remove production and proximity buildings being created and upgraded to the last unlocked until we work on a more pleasant way to choose the desired upgrade level that don’t lead to any softlock
-
UI: improve esplanade tooltips and add more details on how points are calculated
-
UI: improve Cultural Character tooltips descriptions to better explain their uses / objectives (main view screen and Destiny screen)
-
UI: add access the “Getting started in Antiquity” steam guide from the main menu
-
UI: add GDPR - forget user in settings
Fixes
-
Destiny: fix the computation of the workers needed to construct a building with the Destiny Craftsman 2C bonus is active
-
Performances: fix big UI CPU impact when cultural building selection is opened
-
Production buildings: fix wrong resources produced by Heating, Glassware and Foundry on last levels
-
Resources: fix money could not be a finite number is some rare cases
-
Ruins: fix satisfactions were not directly applied on the final building when repairing a ruin
-
Sound: fix close/decline sound on several interfaces
-
UI: fix evolution cost of production and proximity being totally removed instead of deducing already paid costs from previous levels
-
UI: fix confirmation window popup was appearing misplaced or out of the screen on UWD monitors
-
UI: remove obsolete faction trust details (construction finished and faction accepted)
-
Fix a crash when creating a new building on map border in Middle Ages and Renaissance
-
Fix some leaks in Industrial Revolution
-
Fix potential crashes
Changed files in this update