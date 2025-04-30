 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299748 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed being unable to sell items if the profit were more than your credits balance

  • Fixed Starkeeper Station (in rooms) having an (unusable) market

  • Fixed credits counter sometimes saying 0 (when it’s in fact not 0)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2112361
