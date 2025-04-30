It's time to head to bobbing views of fields? WHAT

YES!

New Features

Turn off Camera Head Bobbing



You can turn off the camera moving when walking in the settings now. This is on by default so change it as you please. It also changes your animations to other clowns though because the head bobbing was tied to the walking animation which in theory was not the best plan but

FoV Slider



Field of View slider is in the Video Settings now. Min is 45 and Max is 70. Your held item might not show depending on your setting. Default is 55!

Added new particle effect when you cash in a relic which is clown colors:



You see it's clown colors because you play as a clown in this game.

Added some more secret messages in different areas hinting at things:







Relic Protection

Made it so if a relic drops into the abyss it will appear back in the original spawn point so they aren't lost forever. This only applies to relics though so if you lose your flashlight it's gone for-ev-errrrr

This might not be a perm feature if it causes problems in the future tho cause this seems like it might just do that.

Added actual EDM music for The Club area.

Made it so your crosshair will only turn red if target is defeatable.

Luggage Mimic can be stunned now BUT not defeated. Also red crosshair doesn't work on the mimic because that would defeat the purpose of a mimic.

Increased attack reach for Wood Bat and Pick Axe.

Updated Achievement icons again.

Changed Item spawning so higher priced items will now spawn more on later areas.

Bug Fixes

Fixed all problems with the Continue/Leave Neet Mobile buttons not appearing correctly.

Fixed Entity defeat effects not playing when defeated.

Fixed crosshair not turning on the red indicator with melee weapons.

Fixed some button context being switched around.

Fixed falling into the abyss not triggering on the Window Washing area when you slip off the edge. Was just going to remove the puddles but redid the fall triggers instead.

Fall triggers now detect multiple times instead of once now.

Fixed Park lighting making various things dark.

Fixed TOO MUCH KNOWLEDGE message not triggering on clients.

Fixed clowns appearing on the background of the tally screen sometimes.

Re-Fixed entities like the Gnome sometimes being partially invisible or fully invis sometimes. IT BETTER WORK THIS TIME

Fixed items briefly overlapping when switching them around in inventory.

Fixed Raccoon Monster doing nothing after it's first attack.

Fixed Restaurant area being buggy.

Fixed a lot of bugs with Giant Brain pathfinding.

Fixed DarZo Phaser particles being buggy.

Lastly

Finished a new trailer with all new things added, will post on the youtubes soon.