1 May 2025 Build 18299723 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Step into the chaos of Brigands, a fast-paced co-op hack-and-slash adventure forged over six years of solo development. Since its Early Access debut, the game has evolved dramatically: tighter balancing, deeper combat, dozens of new weapons, smoother progression, and a climactic final boss to test your mettle.

Whether you’re fighting solo or with friends in local co-op, Brigands now offers the complete experience — refined, expanded, and more brutal than ever. Reworked levels, improved AI, polished visuals, and quality-of-life tweaks make this the definitive version of the game.

Sharpen your blade, gather your allies, and prepare for the full launch on May 1st.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2796371
