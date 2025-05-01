Step into the chaos of Brigands, a fast-paced co-op hack-and-slash adventure forged over six years of solo development. Since its Early Access debut, the game has evolved dramatically: tighter balancing, deeper combat, dozens of new weapons, smoother progression, and a climactic final boss to test your mettle.

Whether you’re fighting solo or with friends in local co-op, Brigands now offers the complete experience — refined, expanded, and more brutal than ever. Reworked levels, improved AI, polished visuals, and quality-of-life tweaks make this the definitive version of the game.

Sharpen your blade, gather your allies, and prepare for the full launch on May 1st.