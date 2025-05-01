Today is the day!! Where is your VR headset?

Deep Cuts is available NOW

Watch the trailer

Just in case you missed the improvements we've made

Graphics and Performance Improvements:

Confirmed DX11 rendering for optimal performance.

Improved physics fidelity by upgrading to the high-quality physics contact engine.

Upgraded audio and textures to native resolution, optimized with crunch compression at 80%.

Increased shader quality, now adjustable in the graphics settings.

Re-enabled depth and stencil support for better visual effects.

Variable Rate Shading, improves performance overhead for lower end gpus, increases quality for higher end and future gpus when using High Quality or Highest.

Bloom, and Tone-Mapping, improves color quality game wide increasing the depth of light and darkness.

Final Art presentation of Deep Cuts, meaning 4k textures, lossless sound files and model upgrades.

Skeletal Input via SteamVR, with Index controllers or skeletal supported inputs you can move Elise' fingers individually.

PCVR Specific Fixes:

Fully integrated Addressable Content Catalogue, ensuring smooth loading and asset streaming.

Removed Oculus-specific code and overlays for seamless SteamVR compatibility.

Adjusted shaders specifically for Windows OS, resolving transparency and cutout issues.

Optimized XR pose handling to support Pimax and other headsets.

Fine-tuned video settings panel with PostFX, shadows, and more.

Allocated half of GPU VRAM specifically to textures, improving stability and visual fidelity.

Increased shader and VFX quality, high-resolution textures

Thank you to everyone who's supported Deep Cuts and Scythe Studios team!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3035010/Deep_Cuts/

Love,

Scythe Studios