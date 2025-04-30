 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299708
Update content:
0.4.8
newly added
New tuning function has been added. After the character meets the conditions, a "tuning" option will be added to the chat options.
Added chest soft and hard adjustment.
Add a new yoga training category for Sister Wang.

adjust
Adjusted chest physics and increased the influence of gravity.
You need to wait for 8 hours in the game before you can chat with the character again
The interval between phone calls to the room has been adjusted to 6 hours
Adjusted some yoga movements.

