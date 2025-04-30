Update content:

0.4.8

newly added

New tuning function has been added. After the character meets the conditions, a "tuning" option will be added to the chat options.

Added chest soft and hard adjustment.

Add a new yoga training category for Sister Wang.

adjust

Adjusted chest physics and increased the influence of gravity.

You need to wait for 8 hours in the game before you can chat with the character again

The interval between phone calls to the room has been adjusted to 6 hours

Adjusted some yoga movements.