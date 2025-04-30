 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299703
  • Online chat with Erika and Misaki fixed.
  • All blocks during club talks and scenes fixed.
  • Vydija is already dressed during cutscenes at the club.
  • Erika is already naked while having sex.
  • Correct some typos in store and chat.
  • New lesbian sex scenes added.
  • Added Erika's correct ID.
  • Ziggy showed up at the club!
  • Lilith's purring triggers the player's erection.
  • Fixed diary.
  • Sounds in the club can already be turned down.
  • Misaki hair fix – she looks hot now.
  • Missing materials in new sex scenes fix.
  • You can no longer enter a club when you have an active date.
  • Interaction fixes (CD in pot, windows, TV watch and dirty underwear in sofa).
  • Missing person poster in Equinox fixed.
  • Levitating objects and collisions in Equinox fixed.
  • Flowers – add icon, name and description.

