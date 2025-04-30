- Online chat with Erika and Misaki fixed.
- All blocks during club talks and scenes fixed.
- Vydija is already dressed during cutscenes at the club.
- Erika is already naked while having sex.
- Correct some typos in store and chat.
- New lesbian sex scenes added.
- Added Erika's correct ID.
- Ziggy showed up at the club!
- Lilith's purring triggers the player's erection.
- Fixed diary.
- Sounds in the club can already be turned down.
- Misaki hair fix – she looks hot now.
- Missing materials in new sex scenes fix.
- You can no longer enter a club when you have an active date.
- Interaction fixes (CD in pot, windows, TV watch and dirty underwear in sofa).
- Missing person poster in Equinox fixed.
- Levitating objects and collisions in Equinox fixed.
- Flowers – add icon, name and description.
Equionx Hotfix 2.0
