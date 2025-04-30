 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299702 Edited 30 April 2025 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES
🔸 Fixed an issue with gamepad not allowing equip Combat Items and Trinkets on Stationed Heroes from the Inn Storage
🔸 Fix for VFX markers on the first frame potentially spawning every frame
🔸 Fixed an issue with large space/gaps being in certain localized languages

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1940341
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591040
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591041
  • Loading history…
