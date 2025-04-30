The roof is fixed, and I've been sleeping in a proper bed again for nigh on a week! Plus, I've been busily plugging away at that new side quest I promised, which is now complete.
The quest, Missing Persons, will require you to gather information and explore unexpected corners to uncover the mystery...
(The door's open. It's a friendly place!)
Other than that, I've made a number of important fixes that should sort out remaining instability in the story segments. This involved rebuilding certain systems from scratch, which were old and coded by a younger me who didn't know enough yet to build them properly... So it goes.
I've not been able to test the new content very thoroughly, so if you run into any problems, please drop a report on the discussion board and I will fix them ASAP as usual.
More environment work is underway -- I'm hoping to get the revamp of the train yard done for the next update, and work proceeds on new enemies and environments for the main quest. This has been our biggest bottleneck recently, but with some old friends rejoining the team, progress is in the wind.
Until the next update -- Happy Stalking, and enjoy the Zone...!
v0.7.6.3 Changelog:
-
New side quest Missing Persons available from Chapter 1
-
New unique dialogue, art, sound & environments for Missing Persons quest
-
Fixed numerous issues with story intro
-
Fixed story segments getting stuck on certain lines when using TTS
-
Quest turn-in no longer breaks when quitting the game before turning in a quest
-
Starting equipment should no longer be given multiple times when starting a new game
-
Fixed status effect particle animations bugging out on defeated enemies
-
Dominica is no longer restricted to Chapter 2+ for dialogue in the lab
-
Some grammar corrections
