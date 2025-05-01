

Season 2 unveils a world shaped by silent strikes, ancient traditions, and ruthless precision. Master every challenge with the discipline of a true warrior.

Season Pass Rewards

Will you walk the path of the hidden blade?

Unlock a collection crafted for warriors who thrive in shadow and triumph with honour.

Upgrade with the Premium Bundle

Prepare yourself for battle:

Premium Pass — Unlock every reward this season.

30,000 Season XP — Accelerate your rise through the ranks.

4 Crypt Keys — Unearth cosmetics hidden deep within the Crypt.

Legendary Rewards: Wield Power, Wear Honour

Ascend through the mists and claim legendary treasures forged by skill, tradition, and fate:

Crimson Warrior – Nina (Cosmetic)

Masked Assassin – Jak (Cosmetic)

Golden Fist – Knuckle Duster (Item Skin)

Kuroyami – Vampire (Terror Skin)

The Eyes Behind the Mask – Loading Screen

Oni's Silence – Muzzle (Item Skin)

Sakura Bloom – Pistol (Item Skin)

Shadow Escape – Emote

Demon’s Maw – Hammer of Mending (Item Skin)

Cursed Hunter – Chang (Cosmetic)

Dark King – Vampire (Terror Skin)

Twisted Tongue – Muzzle (Item Skin)

Silent Wraith – Jak (Cosmetic)

Emerald Fist – Knuckle Duster (Item Skin)

Season’s Twist – Pistol (Item Skin)

Blue Dragon – Chang (Cosmetic)

Emerald Goddess – Nina (Cosmetic)

Divine Beast – Emblem

New Arcane Items



Three new Arcane items have arrived in the store: the Clown, the Torch, and the Emblem. Each one brings its own twisted flair—and they’re available now, exclusively with Gems.

Emblems



The Emblem System is now live! Emblems let you show off your in-game achievements—and this is just the beginning. In the coming weeks, we’ll be enhancing visibility and impact across the board.

We’re keen to hear what you think. Got feedback or ideas? Jump into our [Discord] and share your thoughts. Emblems can be set in the Profile Tab and is currently displayed when looking at a party member’s profile.

4 default Emblems

4 Hellbreaker Emblems available in the store

An Arcane Emblem available in the store

Legacy D1 Emblems are free if you owned them in the original game (187 have been introduced)

Easter Event Concludes — What’s Next?

Our Easter Event has officially come to a close! We hope you enjoyed the hunt. All Easter Event cosmetics will soon be available in the Crypt for those who missed out or want to complete their collection.

Looking ahead, we’re already planning our next in-game event for later this summer — stay tuned for more details!

In the meantime, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how we can make future events even better. Keep an eye on the [ Discord] where we’ll be gathering your feedback soon.

Legacy Mode

Legacy Mode draws closer.

Throughout May, we’ll be running more community playtests as we fine-tune the return of classic Deceit gameplay.

We can now confirm: Legacy Mode will launch with the reimagined Diane Kruger Asylum map—a chilling new take on a familiar battleground.

And that’s not all—a brand-new Deceit 2 map is also in development.

More details will be revealed soon. Keep an eye on our Roadmap for more information.

Coming Soon

Behind the scenes, we're shaping the future of Deceit 2. Legacy Mode, a new Cursed Role, and an all-new map are deep in development.

Until then, embrace the chaos of Season 2: Ritual Of The Blade.

See you in The Ritual.