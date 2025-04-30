 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18299570 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reworked the game's introduction

  • More immersive dialogues

  • Added more questions and answers to first case

  • Added a terminal to the desktop showing OS logs

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3640601
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3640602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link