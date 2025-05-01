

Hello, Engineers!

This week’s Space Engineers 2 update adds a set of key blocks: Connectors and new Armor Slope Transitions.

The Large and Small Connectors allow grids to lock and dock to one another, and will eventually support resource transfer once the inventory system is in place. The new Armor Slope Transition and its mirrored variant let you incorporate more unique angles and curves into your designs.

Be sure to check it out, as all blocks are available now!

The Space Engineers 1 Fieldwork Update has been released! We’ve improved PvE Encounters, including a full rework of Cargo Ship and Unknown Signal encounters. This update also adds the new Prototech Fusion Reactor, a Small Oxygen Tank, and a Large Grid Small Connector – along with a wide range of quality of life fixes and improvements.

The Fieldwork Pack includes new decorative blocks with visuals ideal for building secret bunkers, mad scientist labs, mobile research outposts, and more. Perfect for engineers working off the grid.

Our water team is optimizing the simulation and making it more stable across various test cases (water dam, underwater base, aqueduct, submarine, etc.)

The water rendering looks much better now and more flat - making spherical water for a spherical planet was a very challenging task, but it's working well now

We'll soon need to start adding sound effects for water, which I think will be substantial work - we need to detect where water falls and splashes without over-spamming the audio system, plus create muffled sounds for underwater (though this part should be easier, just needing an "if" condition and a dynamic effect in FMOD)



We've improved camera shake for both character and ship:

It feels great during jetpack flight - shaking during the initial charge-up period and during boost flight

It works for ship acceleration too, but it's currently too strong - we'll reduce it and implement a cooldown so after about 2 seconds it will gradually stop shaking or shake very little

We also plan to implement this for deceleration

The ship drill now causes rock debris to fly off when drilling asteroids

Our main focus is now on:

VS 1.5 Modding update - this will be amazing for modders and players, providing new tools to mod the game. We've done several playtests and the workflow is becoming more intuitive and simpler while maintaining freedom and flexibility

VS 2 - focusing on survival, planets, and real gameplay (at least the first stages). We're transitioning from polishing small creative mode details to the bigger picture of actual gameplay - turning SE2 into a game about space colonization with exploration, combat, and engineering. For me, this is the most important part and one of the main reasons for making SE2 - to reimagine the SE experience without constraints

Animations continue to see incremental improvements:

The debug gun now has better positioning and distance

We still plan to improve jump animation, uphill and downhill walk/run animations, tool usage (drill, welder, etc.), stopping animations, and more

First-person camera and animations are already very good, about 90% of our target quality

Full Dev Diary: https://blog.marekrosa.org/

