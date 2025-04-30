 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18299394 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed any stick input on controllers sounding the horn. Now only stick presses will activate the horn.

This hotfix is compatible with 1.1.0 and players of both versions can play together.

