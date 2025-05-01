The app has been updated to 2.0.0b16.
[Photo Settings]
- Added a simple image scaling function. The default is OFF.
[Panel Settings]
- Added an option to display size information of captured images. The default is OFF.
- Added an option to display the date and time. The default is ON.
[Mods]
-Improved the way User Extensions are loaded for Vision and Translation.
[Other]
- Updated to Unity 2022
- Other minor behavior fixes
- Improved some translation
Thanks.
Eureka Works
