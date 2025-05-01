 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18299383
Update notes via Steam Community

The app has been updated to 2.0.0b16.

[Photo Settings]

  • Added a simple image scaling function. The default is OFF.

[Panel Settings]

  • Added an option to display size information of captured images. The default is OFF.
  • Added an option to display the date and time. The default is ON.

[Mods]
-Improved the way User Extensions are loaded for Vision and Translation.

[Other]

  • Updated to Unity 2022
  • Other minor behavior fixes
  • Improved some translation

Thanks.

Eureka Works

