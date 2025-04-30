- Added save points in the level. After the character dies, the save point will be returned. After exiting the level, the save data in the level will be cleared, but the level save data will not be cleared.
- Added sprint skills. Press J to sprint while running.
- The original third attack is changed to a static state. When the combo reaches the third stage, press the direction key to trigger the sprint attack.
- The flash of God is changed to consume only 3 grids of energy.
- Modified the character's attack speed, the time of forward and backward swing, and shortened the enemy's attack range.
- Increased the number of enemies in some areas.
- Each gold coin is 20, and each gold bag is 50.
- Added snow guidance and modified the distance of several stairs.
- Modified the game screen to an old filter.
JKGirlSamurai - Aoi 2.2 update
Update notes via Steam Community
