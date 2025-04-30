Hello travelers!

Sit down and enjoy new update:)

We have made a lot of improvements to the building, but also added the long awaited (by us at least :D) notification system. It still needs some polishing, but at last you will get info about many important things in the game and finally you will see the names of the monsters when you spot them :)

Combat should now feel more challenging, we have made a lot of balance changes to the way stamina works in the game. I hope you like the changes.

Here’s the full changelog for Update #22 (ver. 0.733):

🏛️BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS🏛️

💠Added ability to destroy buildings while in building mode (R button) (Dpad Up)

💠Added ability to jump while in building mode (space) (A)

💠Added ability to open and close gate while in building mode (space) (A)

💠From now on the wall does not extend beyond the available grid

💠Visible grid is now represented on a circular (now square) plan with a gentle fade the further away from the center

💠Unconnected gates now glow yellow and you can manually open and close them. After connecting them to the mana pipeline they will open and close automatically when the player is nearby.

💠Building cursor can now come closer to the player

🔔NEW NOTIFICATION SYSTEM🔔

notification list:

💠New Quest Awaits

💠Quest Conquered

💠Enemy Wave Incoming!

💠Guild overcame the enemy wave!

💠LEVEL UP

💠Item Discovered

💠Enemy Discovered

💠Animal Discovered

💠Blueprint Discovered

💠Structure Destroyed

💠Item Picked

💠EXP Gained

🌟HIGHLIGHTS🌟

💠Added New Weapon: Battleaxe

💠Ragna crossbar is more slick now

💠Better camera movement while fire breathing with Ragna

💠Added visual effects for crow nests

💠Added Visual effect on the Mech for not enough stamina when trying to use a jump/dash/combo

🛠️GAMEPLAY BALANCE🛠️

We made a couple changes to stamina consumption, to emphasise stamina management in the game:)

💠Crossbow now is unlocked from the start of the game :) You get 20 bolts and recipe to craft more

💠Added the ability to use a jump/combo when there is at least 1 stamina point

💠Added smaller “cooldown” of stamina regeneration when there is less than 0 stamina points, now it is same length as when there is 0 stamina

💠Cooldown for stamina regeneration added

💠Added Skill that boost stamina regeneration cooldown

💠Stamina regeneration speed tweaked (little bit quicker)

💠Added Skill for boosting stamina regeneration speed

💠Dash consumes more stamina now (15 points)

💠Jump consumes less stamina now (15 points)

💠Stamina gain from leveling up tweaked (from +15 to +5 points per level)

💠Stamina during a combo is drawn only when the attack animation plays and not immediately when it is clicked

💠Changed Recipes for Mech parts (they require monster parts now)

🐞BUG FIXES🐞

💠Tru on Cutscene on II island when settlers arrive

💠Orb enviro puzzle fixes

💠Fix with non-interruption of gliding action

💠Fix with resetting Ragna's fire and flight up/down inputs when Ragna dies

💠Fix for Ragna sight not always immediately disappearing when entering Scout mode

💠Fix for UI combo bar sometimes not showing up when stamina is low

💠Fix for settlers sometimes sticking out of the house when in it

I'd love to read what you guys think of the new stuff!

As always i encourage to join our Discord :)

Cya!

Damian