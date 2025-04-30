 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18299217 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Challenge: Powersurge Challenge. Leveling Powersurge in this challenge costs more clones and finishing it adds overcapping powersurge.
  • Fixed a bug which does not let you use event currency to upgrade the lamb statue, some smaller issues and tooltip, description issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link