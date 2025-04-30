- Added a new Challenge: Powersurge Challenge. Leveling Powersurge in this challenge costs more clones and finishing it adds overcapping powersurge.
- Fixed a bug which does not let you use event currency to upgrade the lamb statue, some smaller issues and tooltip, description issues.
Changes for Version 4.41.1554 (2025-04-30)
Update notes via Steam Community
