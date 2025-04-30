The wait is over — Bleeding Deities has officially launched!

Step into a mythological world inspired by ancient Mayan civilization, where divine powers clash, blood fuels the gods, and your skills determine the fate of forgotten realms. This 2D action-adventure blends fast-paced combat, platforming, and exploration in a rich, hand-drawn universe filled with secrets and deadly foes.

🌿 Explore the Tribes and unlock the mysteries of the Baktun Stone.

⚔️ Fight the fierce warriors and face off against ancient deities.

🌀 Master combat abilities like counter-attacks, dashing, and the sacred boomerang.

🔍 Discover hidden relics, and powerful upgrades.

🧙‍♂️ Meet key characters like the healer, the artisan, and the master — each with unique roles in your journey.

⚔️Rescue prisoners hidden deep within enemy territory and gain their gratitude.

🐉 Ride a mighty dragon across the skies in epic, story-driven sequences.

🌌 Travel through portals to reach mythical regions, face bosses and uncover a story carved in blood and prophecy.

Whether you’re here for the challenge or the lore, your path starts today.