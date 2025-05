THE TIME HAS COME

EARLY ACCESS

AS WE EMBARK

FOR THE PROMISE ISLES

THOUGH THEY LIE BEYOND MANY DANGERS

HARK!

THE ODALISK

OH GREAT KRAKEN

DISGUISED AS MANY SAILORS

BEWARE THE ROSA

HER SONGS

PROVOKE YOU TO YOUR DOOM

EYE

THE MORBIUS

FOR BUT A BLINK WILL MEAN YOUR END

FEAR

THE DREAD CHUNGUS

FOR HIS HOOK IS LONG

AND HIS BITE IS DEEP

ABOVE ALL

UNDERESTIMATE THE CHALUPA AT YOUR PERIL

THE MISSER OF HARPOONS

THOUGH HIS TASTE BE SWEET

HIS FLESH IS TOXIC AND SPAWNED FROM THE KRAKEN

FEED ON THE CHALUPA

DIE BY THE ODALISK

HEED MY WORDS YOUNG BOAT

AND SEEK REFUGE IN THE WISDOM OF THE SIROCCOPEDIA

YOU WILL FIND WHAT YOU SEEK

East of the Sun

West of the Moon

Beyond Sirocco

The Crown Awaits