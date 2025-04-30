Space Architects, it’s time to return to your bases — a huge new update just dropped… and we’ve got a 60% discount to celebrate! 🎉
This update brings a ton of improvements based directly on your feedback. Here’s what’s new:
🧊 Temperature overhaul
Instead of one shared station temp, every grid cell now has its own. That means hotspots are real — and devices can overheat and go offline until they cool down. Time to get clever with your layouts!
❄️ Cooling pipes + Active Cooler
Manage heat like a pro using new cooling pipes and the powerful Active Cooler (it can chill to -50°C). Whether you’re fighting hotspots or cooking up some spicy room-based systems, this one’s for you.
🔧 Pipe-laying system rework
You asked, we listened. Laying down pipes is now way smoother — just pick start and end, and let the system do the rest. Of course, the old method is still there for fine-tuning.
💾 Faster loading & saving
We completely rebuilt the save/load system — what used to take 26 seconds now takes just 2.9 seconds. That’s 9x faster. Big thanks to everyone who flagged this!
🎶 And more...
-
Transport pipe speed doubled
-
20+ new background tracks
-
Device panels & overlays can now stay open together
-
Knowledgebase got scrollable image sections
-
Updated storage visuals + live fill bar
-
Devices can be named (shown in world space!)
-
UI and translation fixes
-
And a bunch of smaller tweaks & polish
💬 A massive thank you for all the bug reports, suggestions, and kind words. You’re literally helping shape this game, one patch at a time 🙏
🛠️ We’ve got more planned — more interactions, devices, maybe even crew reacting to temperatures… but for now, enjoy the update and let us know what you think!
**
💸 And don’t forget — -60% OFF for a limited time!
**
Changed files in this update