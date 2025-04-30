This update brings a ton of improvements based directly on your feedback. Here’s what’s new:

🧊 Temperature overhaul

Instead of one shared station temp, every grid cell now has its own. That means hotspots are real — and devices can overheat and go offline until they cool down. Time to get clever with your layouts!

❄️ Cooling pipes + Active Cooler

Manage heat like a pro using new cooling pipes and the powerful Active Cooler (it can chill to -50°C). Whether you’re fighting hotspots or cooking up some spicy room-based systems, this one’s for you.

🔧 Pipe-laying system rework

You asked, we listened. Laying down pipes is now way smoother — just pick start and end, and let the system do the rest. Of course, the old method is still there for fine-tuning.

💾 Faster loading & saving

We completely rebuilt the save/load system — what used to take 26 seconds now takes just 2.9 seconds. That’s 9x faster. Big thanks to everyone who flagged this!

🎶 And more...

Transport pipe speed doubled

20+ new background tracks

Device panels & overlays can now stay open together

Knowledgebase got scrollable image sections

Updated storage visuals + live fill bar

Devices can be named (shown in world space!)

UI and translation fixes

And a bunch of smaller tweaks & polish

💬 A massive thank you for all the bug reports, suggestions, and kind words. You’re literally helping shape this game, one patch at a time 🙏

🛠️ We’ve got more planned — more interactions, devices, maybe even crew reacting to temperatures… but for now, enjoy the update and let us know what you think!

**

**