GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20250401.2.

This is a minor update, introducing new adjustments and bug fixes.

We've got plenty more in the works for GHPC! As always, you can get additional info by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

APRIL FOOLS EVENT CONCLUDED

The April Fools event has come to an end. Making the Real-Time Strategy (RTS) mode was a fun challenge, and we hope you enjoyed playing it too!

As in the past, this April event had a dual purpose, allowing us to test upcoming features in an interesting way. In this case, we were able to use the RTS game mode as a testbed for upcoming game mechanics that will allow more direct control of friendly forces outside of your immediate platoon. We're continuing to develop these features and will reveal more about them when the time is right.

ELEVATION LOCKING DURING RELOADS

As a small enhancement to authenticity, we've introduced an elevation locking feature for reload cycles. Certain tanks will now automatically elevate and lock their gun barrels during the reload, just as they do in real life.

Depending on the vehicle, this can either disrupt the main gunsight's alignment or leave it alone - if you're using a T-54/55 or T-62, you will likely need to use the low power zoom in order to keep sight of your target while reloading.

For now, this feature has been rolled out for Soviet-designed tanks. Some Western vehicles also had this behavior in real life and will receive it in GHPC in the future.

CHANGE LOG

FEATURES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Added gun elevation lock during reload cycles on Soviet tanks

Improved optimization of some particle effects

Removed April Fools RTS mode

FIXES

Fixed non-TTS M60A3 having overly dark tint in night vision sight

Fixed an issue that led to incorrect armor performance for non-composite T-72 turrets

Fixed some UI elements not disappearing during free cam mode

Fixed infantry gore being able to create nearly unlimited gibs

Fixed some unused files being included in the build

Thanks for playing!