30 April 2025 Build 18299089 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Patty Flip input and place offset updated
  • Added Settings Menu to Pause Menu
  • Settings Menu updated
  • Fixed sound settings
  • Fixed bug opening SettingsMenu in Main Menu
  • Mouse sensitivity is now adjustable
  • Auto Save - Fixed Garbage reappearing etc.
  • Improvement in Input Indies
  • Wrap Paper collider fixed
  • Fixed cursor issue when closing tutorial videos
  • Input Guides have been improved
  • Deep Freezer sfx added.
  • Added new input guide system.
  • Fixed Customer not spawning bug.
  • If we enter the computer while the Tutorial video is on, the game locks up - case in detail
  • Tutorial : during the floor cleaning phase, 2 floors should be dirty, but one floor is dirty.
  • We can still interact when we press esc in the game. this can cause a few problems. case in detail
  • The kitchen is visually improved.
    • Floor color
    • Anti aliasing enabled.
    • Pollution shader changed.
    • Improved outline.

