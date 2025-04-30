- Patty Flip input and place offset updated
- Added Settings Menu to Pause Menu
- Settings Menu updated
- Fixed sound settings
- Fixed bug opening SettingsMenu in Main Menu
- Mouse sensitivity is now adjustable
- Auto Save - Fixed Garbage reappearing etc.
- Improvement in Input Indies
- Wrap Paper collider fixed
- Fixed cursor issue when closing tutorial videos
- Input Guides have been improved
- Deep Freezer sfx added.
- Added new input guide system.
- Fixed Customer not spawning bug.
- If we enter the computer while the Tutorial video is on, the game locks up - case in detail
- Tutorial : during the floor cleaning phase, 2 floors should be dirty, but one floor is dirty.
- We can still interact when we press esc in the game. this can cause a few problems. case in detail
- The kitchen is visually improved.
- Floor color
- Anti aliasing enabled.
- Pollution shader changed.
- Improved outline.
