Dear RailFans

Today is a very important day!

The long-awaited SimRail: Łódź–Warsaw route DLC DLC has just arrived at the final station.



Discover the charm of the new railway route from Łódź to Warsaw! The latest DLC takes you onto a realistically reproduced, highly detailed railway line starting at Łódź Widzew station, through Koluszki, Rogów, Skierniewice, and Żyrardów, all the way to Grodzisk Mazowiecki (and then on to Warsaw!).



Take the controls of the legendary EN57 electric multiple unit, this time sporting the Łódź provincial livery (EN57-919), and run regional passenger services across the picturesque landscapes of central Poland. Known among fans as the “kibel,” the EN57 is the longest-serving electric train on Polish tracks—a true legend that has been handling regional rail connections for decades!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3583200/SimRail__The_Railway_Simulator_d__Warsaw/



Each station along the route has its own distinct railway character. Your journey begins at Łódź Widzew, thoroughly modernized in recent years, now a vital interchange point for the city of Łódź and a technical base for the local carrier. Koluszki, primarily an interchange station, has been in operation for over 170 years! Traveling toward Warsaw, you’ll pass the home of Polish Nobel Prize winner Władysław Reymont, who once worked as a track operator on the Warsaw–Vienna Railway. In Skierniewice—another key junction—you’ll see the historic 1845 roundhouse, while Żyrardów station will greet you with a distinctive water tower visible from afar. Faithfully recreated stations and stops convey the atmosphere of one of the most important railway lines in Poland.



Feel the day-to-day commuting experience between the heart of Poland and the capital. New challenges await both in the expanded multiplayer mode and in single-player missions, where you’ll personally grapple with the unique pace of commuter traffic and the intense flow of passenger trains interspersed with demanding freight services.



Will you manage to get passengers to their destination on time during rush hour? Climb aboard the EN57-919 and find out for yourself in the newest expansion to SimRail – The Railway Simulator.

Full list of changes below.

THERE MAY BE TEMPORARY PROBLEMS WITH ONLINE PLAY DUE TO SERVER UPDATES

Enjoy!

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER

It is now possible to filter by vehicle type in train selection menu

Servers can now be marked as favorite

Train list can now be sorted ascending and descending alphabetically or numerically

Improvements in train auto-deletion system: it shouldn't remove the trains which are where they are supposed to be.

Added a flag in a menu when a train has less than 10 minutes driving time remaining

Improved logic of AI giving trains entrance to scheduled tracks

Improved the logic of giving AI via a partial departure for a train. AI will give the next part of the runs without stopping the train

Improved the situation of blocking routes when a player leaves the station after the station has activated automatic control

Timetable update

STOCK

Added EN57-919 livery [DLC]

Corrected indications of battery charging voltage (EN57)

Fixed the logic of the bot opening the doors on EN57 and EN76 (it was not detecting the platform and standing there for too long)

Holding brake is only active after the vehicle has been stopped (EN76, EN96)

Corrected incorrect translation of tooltip in ED250 (corridor entrance)

ET25 sanding switch now works in both directions

Added ability to change brake regime from computer screen (ET25)

Improved battery parameters (ET25)

Added ETCS service braking also using pneumatic brake (ET25)

Fixed cylinder cut-off under ED braking (ET25)

Fixed a bug showing electricity use and return when driving ET25 in diesel mode

Changed the mode of operation of the brake release in E6ACT (accelerated release, pulse action)

Fixed adjustment of forces to pressures when driving backwards (4E)

Corrected the settings of the automatic small compressor (4E)

Added ability to move between passenger coaches

Corrected calculation error causing inability of freight wagons to brake under emergency braking

Numerous errors related to the assignment of keys to switches in the cabs have been corrected

SCENERY

Added a section of railway line No. 1 from Żyrardow to Rokiciny [DLC]

Added a section of railway line No. 17 from Łodz Widzew to Koluszki [DLC]

DISPATCHER

Warszawa Włochy dispatcher post was added

[DLC] Żyrardów, Żakowice Południowe, Skierniewice, Rogów, Płyćwia, Łódź Widzew, Gałkówek dispatcher posts were added

Fixed the situation when a player takes over a post after the AI asks if track is free. AI will then not require a response.

SINGLEPLAYER

Added scenarios for the Łódź - Warszawa DLC

Added rolling stock test scenario in Żmigród

Tutorial scenarios fixes

Minor bug fixes for existing scenarios

Added the ability to apply a radio filter to the narrator's playback audio

Added a reusable Track Trigger (that stays on the track after you run over it)

Added icon to indicate the need to use the radio in a scenario

Added coroutines triggered by the start and end of train movement (WaitForTrainsetStart, WaitForTrainsetStop)

Added MessageBox with drop-down list for use in scenarios

Added option to force bot speed setting

Updated documentation on https://wiki.simrail.eu/

OTHER

Increase of speed limit given by the signals is excecuted when the last axle of trains passes last switch

Vehicle sorting at the locomotive depot has been added

Corrected error with balise reading when taking over a train on the section Starzyny - Kozłów

Change of skipping the signal prohibiting further movement on the automatic line block only when the next block is unoccupied by a train

Sound effect of cursor clicking at inactive / inaccessible buttons removed