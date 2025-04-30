Hello, friends!
In this update, we dedicated a ton of time to improving the missing community features. Steam Inventory, trading cards, emoticons, backgrounds, and other fun stuff are now ready! On top of that, we reworked many menus (thanks to BEBBER for layouts), adjusted the balance, and fixed a bunch of bugs. We hope you'll enjoy it!
New Features
Added support for script and Blueprint mods via UE4SS.
Save slots have been reworked. You now have 6 slots to choose from.
Friends list is now displayed in the main menu. You can join ongoing sessions right from there!
Added display of the latest Steam news.
Added a Journal. It displays important info about enemies, events, curses, and found notes. We plan to expand and improve this feature further.
Added support for the Steam Inventory. Items will now drop after completing any game mode (with some time intervals). They’re not yet visible in your Steam inventory, but they are there and permanently bound to your account. In-game, you can freely choose one of your skins, and other players will see it!
New achievement added: Comrat.
New achievement added: Spellbreaker.
Fixes
Slightly improved graphics and optimized lighting.
Reworked the tab menu.
Fixed a bug that suddenly broke floor display on the scanner.
Mods are working again! We also updated the corresponding menu.
Fixed missing elemental damage from weapons.
Fixed duplication of stackable items.
Fixed an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked.
Fixed duplicated messages in text chat after rejoining a session.
Fixed duplicated notifications.
Optimized enemy logic CPU load.
The Liquidator enemy is now preparing to attack for a few seconds.
