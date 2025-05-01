Hello,

This is the development team of IfSunSets.

A critical hotfix has been urgently applied.

We are currently working on new content to be added to IfSunSets,

but we are prioritizing the resolution of major bugs alongside content development.

We will continue doing our best to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

Thank you.

■ Important Notice



This is a reminder of a previous announcement, but we are sharing it again due to its importance.**

During the development of controller support, we had to make unavoidable changes to key input settings.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but after the update, please go to the key settings menu, press the Reset button, and then click Apply before playing the game.

You only need to reset once. After that, feel free to rebind the keys to your preference and continue enjoying the game.

Thank you for your understanding.

■ Major Hotfix Details

We have resolved an issue where boats were not functioning properly.

We have fixed an issue where trees that had been cut down would reappear after reconnecting to the game.

We have resolved an issue where distant objects were displaying abnormal colors, such as inverted or overly dark appearances.

We have mitigated an issue where players were being sessioned out while attempting to connect to the server.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)