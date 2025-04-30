Hey everyone ❤️

Our new update is live! With this version, we’ve implemented many suggestions from the community. As we continue our Early Access journey, we're shaping Fuel Harvest Together based on your feedback.

Here's what's new in v0.1.8:

🛢️ Fuel Station Orders Now Scale with Level

Fuel stations now place larger orders as your level increases. The higher your level, the more fuel they will request.

🚚 Pickup Truck Capacity and Price Updates

All pickup trucks have received updated capacities and prices:

Grey Pickup: 9 barrel capacity (Free)

Red Pickup: 18 barrel capacity ($2000)

Black Pickup: 18 barrel capacity ($4000)

Blue Pickup: 27 barrel capacity ($5000)

🗺️ View Order Details on the Map

You can now see how much of each fuel type has been ordered and delivered directly on the map for each station.

🔧 General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual bug where pickup trucks appeared damaged after loading a saved game

You can now place products on shelves even if a customer is approaching them

Fixed an issue where some shelves wouldn’t accept products despite having space

Resolved a bug where shelves skipped the middle slot and only filled the sides

Various small bug fixes and optimizations

Adjusted the in-game economy to better reflect the new order and delivery system

🔜 Coming Soon

We’re currently working on the next big features:

Cashier system

Wholesale contract mechanics for expanded business opportunities

These features are actively in development and will be coming soon!

Note:

In version "0.1.8", the middle number "1" represents the major update, while the last number "8" reflects the number of patches within that update. This helps us keep updates clear and easy to track.

Thanks again for your continued support! ❤️