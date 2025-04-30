Patchnotes:
Fixes:
-
Multiple bugfixes
-
Evacuation bugfixes
-
End of queue notification bug
Changes:
-
New settings
-
New markers, specifically for tutorial
-
Updated end-of-day report
-
Defence Gameplay update: new sound FX, GFX, animations & zombies
-
Added pointer to the electrical panel during power outage
-
Added pointer to quarantine block lever if there is a zombie inside
-
Added extra widget with base infographics
-
Minor changes to base management widget
-
Stethoscope and quick syringe test now work on military personnel
