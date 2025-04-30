 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18298755 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnotes:

Fixes:

  • Multiple bugfixes

  • Evacuation bugfixes

  • End of queue notification bug

Changes:

  • New settings

  • New markers, specifically for tutorial

  • Updated end-of-day report

  • Defence Gameplay update: new sound FX, GFX, animations & zombies

  • Added pointer to the electrical panel during power outage

  • Added pointer to quarantine block lever if there is a zombie inside

  • Added extra widget with base infographics

  • Minor changes to base management widget

  • Stethoscope and quick syringe test now work on military personnel

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3494971
  • Loading history…
