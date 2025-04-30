All changes are related to improving the comfort of the game and reducing frustration.

Build on the latest version of Unity (promised better performance)

Significant changes to the level “Pandora's Temple”, “Central Meadow” to make it simpler to play.

On most levels, unique equipment items are marked with a marker (except for the Hades set)

Minor edits at the level “Data Center”, “Crossroads”, “Eastern Block”

Balance: Olympic Rifle: Initial plasma damage increased from 5->10, but each improvement gives +1 instead of +2.

Shop: reduced price of basic supplies: spare parts 100->90, engine 400->300 clip 180->140 auto-heal 180->120

Shop: bottom row has been replaced with more useful items.

Portable “charging station” charges plasma faster.

Energy capsules: increased the limit in one inventory slot from 5->7

Parameters of some simple equipment have been increased, and the speed penalty has been removed wherever it was.

The hoverbike on the mini-map now has its own icon, and it no longer smokes after repair.

Island: More enemies are present during attacks, and a new enemy takes part in attacks: the striker.

Island: added new soundtrack.

Island: fixed a bug when the multi-tool was blocked if there was no space in the inventory.

Heart of Elysium: Reduced the need to build server blocks from 10 to 8 to open the path.