30 April 2025 Build 18298657 Edited 30 April 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All changes are related to improving the comfort of the game and reducing frustration.

  • Build on the latest version of Unity (promised better performance)

  • Significant changes to the level “Pandora's Temple”, “Central Meadow” to make it simpler to play.

  • On most levels, unique equipment items are marked with a marker (except for the Hades set)

  • Minor edits at the level “Data Center”, “Crossroads”, “Eastern Block”

  • Balance: Olympic Rifle: Initial plasma damage increased from 5->10, but each improvement gives +1 instead of +2.

  • Shop: reduced price of basic supplies: spare parts 100->90, engine 400->300 clip 180->140 auto-heal 180->120

  • Shop: bottom row has been replaced with more useful items.

  • Portable “charging station” charges plasma faster.

  • Energy capsules: increased the limit in one inventory slot from 5->7

  • Parameters of some simple equipment have been increased, and the speed penalty has been removed wherever it was.

  • The hoverbike on the mini-map now has its own icon, and it no longer smokes after repair.

  • Island: More enemies are present during attacks, and a new enemy takes part in attacks: the striker.

  • Island: added new soundtrack.

  • Island: fixed a bug when the multi-tool was blocked if there was no space in the inventory.

  • Heart of Elysium: Reduced the need to build server blocks from 10 to 8 to open the path.

  • Exo Accelerator equipment item added action during Sprint.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
