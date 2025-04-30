Thank you for playing our game! We carefully read all your feedback and sincerely appreciate the warm reception.

In the new Version 1.1.0, we’ve added the Steam achievements system, a new animated scene and some other improvements. We’ve also fixed minor bugs and text typos.

We’re still working on improving the game, so we’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions!

Contact us:

🔧 Technical issues: rayonist.help@gmail.com

🤝 Collaboration & feedback: rayonist.team@gmail.com

💬 Want to discuss the game, report a bug, or just chat? Join our Discord!

Telegram: https://t.me/rayonistgames

Social Media: https://swipe.vg/p/rayonist

Thank you for your support!