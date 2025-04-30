 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18298649
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing our game! We carefully read all your feedback and sincerely appreciate the warm reception.

In the new Version 1.1.0, we’ve added the Steam achievements system, a new animated scene and some other improvements. We’ve also fixed minor bugs and text typos.

We’re still working on improving the game, so we’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions!

Contact us:

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831801
  • Loading history…
