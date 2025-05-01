We’re very happy to announce that today, at long last, the Herald will conclude its journey.

Herald launches as part of the LudoNarraCon, Fellow Traveller Games’ digital narrative games festival that runs on Steam for its seventh year in 2025, from May 1 - 5 2025. Herald: Complete Edition is 15% off during this online games conference.

If you already own Book I & II, you will receive an extra 40% discount for the Complete Edition with our special Complete Edition bundle.

We hope you’ll love it <3

Did you finish the game? We’d love it if you left us a review to tell us what you think!

Want to learn more about Herald’s development? Watch our DevStream program during the LudoNarraCon on the Wispfire broadcasting page: https://steamcommunity.com/broadcast/watch/76561198191894502