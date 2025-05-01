 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18298611 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added missing string for the PNG filter when using the Decal Tool

  • Added missing newline to the 'Unable to initialize sound capture' console message

  • Added IsNextBot() method (GitHub fix from Bitl)

  • Added support for custom mission briefings in vsh and zi game modes (GitHub fix from Gamer_X)

  • Added convar to control max Mann vs. Machine robots (GitHub fix from ficool2)

  • Added prediction for Thermal Thruster + self-stun (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

  • Fixed crash with game_round_win in KOTH (GitHub fix from doclic)

  • Fixed Mann vs. Machine status HUD not using the mini boss background for enemies in the Support group

  • Fixed Medieval Mode Auto-RP not matching lowercase input unless it begins with an 'a'

  • Fixed backpack page buttons putting the 'New' label behind the button

  • Fixed character info panel not being positioned correctly

  • Fixed The Front Runner using the wrong team color for the headset on the Stylin' style

  • Fixed Announcer VO with static at the end of the sound (community fix from Lindon)

  • Fixed missing lightwarp setting for the Conniver's Kunai and The Half-Zatoichi (community fix from Lindon)

  • Fixed The Bazaar Bargain's scope being painted when using the Elfin Enamel war paint

  • Fixed commentary text not displaying

  • Fixed TFBot VScript methods SetBehaviorFlag, ClearBehaviorFlag, IsBehaviorFlagSet, SetMission, SetPrevMission, GetMission, GetPrevMission, and HasMission using 'unsigned int' by mistake

  • Fixed overlapping internal font names causing one font to overwrite the other for Linux clients (GitHub fix from RoseyLemonz)

  • Fixed Casual late-joiners seeing Competitive logo on Match Status HUD doors (GitHub fix from rabscootle)

  • Fixed Spy bots using human voice lines in Mann vs. Machine (GitHub fix from John Kvalevog)

  • Fixed crash on VGUI menu bar button cursor entrance (GitHub fix from RGBACatlord)

  • Fixed Mann vs. Machine bomb carrier voice line playing during normal CTF with bots (GitHub fix from mastercoms)

  • Fixed organ props spawning from non-Vita-Saw damage (GitHub fix from Thomas Kain)

  • Fixed uninitialized field use in CParticleEffectBinding (GitHub fix from Thomas Kain)

  • Fixed type cast warning caused by pointer size mismatch (GitHub fix from SanyaSho)

  • Fixed typo in Mann vs. Machine score calculation (GitHub fix from HalfMatt)

  • Fixed missed break in logging character field save data causing incorrect logging (GitHub fix from Dmitry Tsarevich)

  • Fixed Engineer bots soft locking on CTF maps (GitHub fix from AwfulRanger)

  • Fixed middle mouse kicking you in PASS Time (GitHub fix from ficool2)

  • Fixed radial fog not being enabled in 3D sky on official maps (GitHub fix from ficool2)

  • Fixed PLAYER_FLAG_BITS truncating m_fFlags sent to clients (GitHub fix from copperpixel)

  • Fixed prediction for jumping when The Huntsman is charged/released (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

  • Fixed prediction for Force-A-Nature jumps (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

  • Increased PLAYER_FLAG_BITS to 32

  • Removed temporary player jingle files if tf_delete_temp_files (GitHub fix from AndrewBetson)

  • Removed MFC dependency in the launcher exe (GitHub fix from Slartibarty)

  • Updated the ConTracker 'Back' button to accommodate longer localization strings

  • Updated plr_hacksaw_event

    • Fixed erroneous and asymmetric clipping across the map

    • Fixed pumpkin bomb quota being too low

