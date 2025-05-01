An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Added missing string for the PNG filter when using the Decal Tool

Added missing newline to the 'Unable to initialize sound capture' console message

Added IsNextBot() method (GitHub fix from Bitl)

Added support for custom mission briefings in vsh and zi game modes (GitHub fix from Gamer_X)

Added convar to control max Mann vs. Machine robots (GitHub fix from ficool2)

Added prediction for Thermal Thruster + self-stun (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

Fixed crash with game_round_win in KOTH (GitHub fix from doclic)

Fixed Mann vs. Machine status HUD not using the mini boss background for enemies in the Support group

Fixed Medieval Mode Auto-RP not matching lowercase input unless it begins with an 'a'

Fixed backpack page buttons putting the 'New' label behind the button

Fixed character info panel not being positioned correctly

Fixed The Front Runner using the wrong team color for the headset on the Stylin' style

Fixed Announcer VO with static at the end of the sound (community fix from Lindon)

Fixed missing lightwarp setting for the Conniver's Kunai and The Half-Zatoichi (community fix from Lindon)

Fixed The Bazaar Bargain's scope being painted when using the Elfin Enamel war paint

Fixed commentary text not displaying

Fixed TFBot VScript methods SetBehaviorFlag, ClearBehaviorFlag, IsBehaviorFlagSet, SetMission, SetPrevMission, GetMission, GetPrevMission, and HasMission using 'unsigned int' by mistake

Fixed overlapping internal font names causing one font to overwrite the other for Linux clients (GitHub fix from RoseyLemonz)

Fixed Casual late-joiners seeing Competitive logo on Match Status HUD doors (GitHub fix from rabscootle)

Fixed Spy bots using human voice lines in Mann vs. Machine (GitHub fix from John Kvalevog)

Fixed crash on VGUI menu bar button cursor entrance (GitHub fix from RGBACatlord)

Fixed Mann vs. Machine bomb carrier voice line playing during normal CTF with bots (GitHub fix from mastercoms)

Fixed organ props spawning from non-Vita-Saw damage (GitHub fix from Thomas Kain)

Fixed uninitialized field use in CParticleEffectBinding (GitHub fix from Thomas Kain)

Fixed type cast warning caused by pointer size mismatch (GitHub fix from SanyaSho)

Fixed typo in Mann vs. Machine score calculation (GitHub fix from HalfMatt)

Fixed missed break in logging character field save data causing incorrect logging (GitHub fix from Dmitry Tsarevich)

Fixed Engineer bots soft locking on CTF maps (GitHub fix from AwfulRanger)

Fixed middle mouse kicking you in PASS Time (GitHub fix from ficool2)

Fixed radial fog not being enabled in 3D sky on official maps (GitHub fix from ficool2)

Fixed PLAYER_FLAG_BITS truncating m_fFlags sent to clients (GitHub fix from copperpixel)

Fixed prediction for jumping when The Huntsman is charged/released (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

Fixed prediction for Force-A-Nature jumps (GitHub fix from wgetJane)

Increased PLAYER_FLAG_BITS to 32

Removed temporary player jingle files if tf_delete_temp_files (GitHub fix from AndrewBetson)

Removed MFC dependency in the launcher exe (GitHub fix from Slartibarty)

Updated the ConTracker 'Back' button to accommodate longer localization strings