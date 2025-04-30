Hey folks!

This patch fixes various issues as reported recently by the community, and updates the Chinese localization.

BASE GAME CHANGES

added a missing light switch to one of the rooms in Office, Top Floor

fixed lamps flickering if broken while the light switch is turned off

fixed two lights not being influenced by a breaker box on Police Precinct

fixed incorrect ammo type text formatting on various 12 gauge and 20 gauge ammo types

fixed throwing knives not impacting with fire extinguishers, making it possible to accidentally get a throwing knife stuck in a fire extinguisher to never get it back

updated Chinese localization

IV1 REMASTER CHANGES

fixed two lights not being influenced by breaker boxes on Epilogue

fixed being able to get out of Steve's house in prologue

fixed one of the cameras in Drug Mob Casino not being tracked by a security monitor

fixed being able to get stuck between a bed and a wall on Apartment Complex

added a missing keycard to the storage room in Drug Mob Casino

updated Chinese localization

MAP EDITOR CHANGES

fixed the 'wait_for_time" objective task not functioning correctly

fixed the "Mark NPCs: how many enemies alive?" field in the neutralize_enemies and kill_enemies tasks not functioning correctly

placing an unconscious body into a dumpster now counts as a kill for "kill_enemies" objective tasks, to avoid softlocks

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter

Discord community

YouTube