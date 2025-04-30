Hey folks!
This patch fixes various issues as reported recently by the community, and updates the Chinese localization.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- added a missing light switch to one of the rooms in Office, Top Floor
- fixed lamps flickering if broken while the light switch is turned off
- fixed two lights not being influenced by a breaker box on Police Precinct
- fixed incorrect ammo type text formatting on various 12 gauge and 20 gauge ammo types
- fixed throwing knives not impacting with fire extinguishers, making it possible to accidentally get a throwing knife stuck in a fire extinguisher to never get it back
- updated Chinese localization
IV1 REMASTER CHANGES
- fixed two lights not being influenced by breaker boxes on Epilogue
- fixed being able to get out of Steve's house in prologue
- fixed one of the cameras in Drug Mob Casino not being tracked by a security monitor
- fixed being able to get stuck between a bed and a wall on Apartment Complex
- added a missing keycard to the storage room in Drug Mob Casino
- updated Chinese localization
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed the 'wait_for_time" objective task not functioning correctly
- fixed the "Mark NPCs: how many enemies alive?" field in the neutralize_enemies and kill_enemies tasks not functioning correctly
- placing an unconscious body into a dumpster now counts as a kill for "kill_enemies" objective tasks, to avoid softlocks
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
