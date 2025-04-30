 Skip to content

30 April 2025
Hey folks!

This patch fixes various issues as reported recently by the community, and updates the Chinese localization.

BASE GAME CHANGES

  • added a missing light switch to one of the rooms in Office, Top Floor
  • fixed lamps flickering if broken while the light switch is turned off
  • fixed two lights not being influenced by a breaker box on Police Precinct
  • fixed incorrect ammo type text formatting on various 12 gauge and 20 gauge ammo types
  • fixed throwing knives not impacting with fire extinguishers, making it possible to accidentally get a throwing knife stuck in a fire extinguisher to never get it back
  • updated Chinese localization

IV1 REMASTER CHANGES

  • fixed two lights not being influenced by breaker boxes on Epilogue
  • fixed being able to get out of Steve's house in prologue
  • fixed one of the cameras in Drug Mob Casino not being tracked by a security monitor
  • fixed being able to get stuck between a bed and a wall on Apartment Complex
  • added a missing keycard to the storage room in Drug Mob Casino
  • updated Chinese localization

MAP EDITOR CHANGES

  • fixed the 'wait_for_time" objective task not functioning correctly
  • fixed the "Mark NPCs: how many enemies alive?" field in the neutralize_enemies and kill_enemies tasks not functioning correctly
  • placing an unconscious body into a dumpster now counts as a kill for "kill_enemies" objective tasks, to avoid softlocks

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

