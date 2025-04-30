-
✨ Quick press on A: Smarter automatic pass based on your current position and where you're looking.
-
✨ Long press on A: Displays a curved arrow showing the precise direction and spin of the pass, based on head tilt.
-
🔥 Quick press on trigger: Context-aware shot based on where you are and where you're facing.
-
🔥 Long press on trigger: New curved arrow for manual shots, accurately reflecting direction and ball spin.
-
🛠️ Additional polish to classic actions like throw-ins and goal kicks.
Join our Discord and help shape the future of Motion Soccer!
https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ
Changed files in this update