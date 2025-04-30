Greetings, Dwarves! 🍻

Thank you for your ongoing patience and support! We've been hard at work tackling those pesky bugs we didn't get around to the last hotfix, notably related to player de-syncs. Your feedback on Discord has been invaluable, and we're actively addressing each report to enhance the game, one step at a time. Keep them coming!

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed: A major issue that caused the host player to desync to clients, appearing invisible despite being able to play normally.

Fixed: Uncommon crashes caused by the player's shuffling inventory.

Fixed: A crash caused by an invalid Item in a player's hand.

Fixed: A bug where having a stowed tool on your back caused it to collide with thrown items.

Fixed: Expansion 2 missing their broken table mesh.

Fixed: NPC Characters in Lobby using their Halloween skins instead of their standard skins.

🎉 Quality of Life

Added: Disconnection logs. If you are disconnected/kicked from servers at any point, returning to the Main Menu will show you a prompt and error code for better reporting to devs.

🧸Makeship Tavern Dwarf Plushie Campaign Ending Soon!

Finally, here's a little reminder about our campaign with Makeship, we've got just a week left and just in case anyone was on the fence, if the campaign doesn't reach 200 sales you will be refunded so don't worry about that 🙂

Help us reach 200 sales so we can make this cute lil' dwarf plush a reality! ♥

The Campaign: https://www.makeship.com/products/tavern-dwarf

