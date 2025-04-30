Hello, Hitchhiker!

This update focuses on major bug fixes and stability improvements across environments, combat, and UI systems. Thank you for your reports and feedback!

🛠️ Major Fixes & Gameplay Stability

Anomalies Getting Reset when Fusing Characters

Fixed a major issue where activated anomalies would reset after fusing characters or reaching the Amalgam. Anomalies now persist correctly through fusion and transitions.

Getting Stuck in Level Geometry (Forge)

Patched multiple wall holes in the Forge where players could wall jump out of bounds or into unintended areas.

UI & Gameplay Stability

Addressed a rare crash triggered when hiding specific UI elements. Menus and popups should now close safely without freezing or crashing the game.

🤖 Enemy & Environment

Enemy & AI Behavior

Improved AI stability around turn tiles and unusual surfaces. Enemies should behave more predictably and no longer cause errors when pathing through tight corners.

Enemy Pathfinding

Fixed a rare issue where enemies could become stuck or confused, especially near edges or obstacles. Their movement logic is now sharper and more reliable.

Enemy Rewards

Resolved a bug where enemy defeats could break reward logic or cause gameplay hangups. Rewards now drop and resolve as expected.

🎥 Camera & Environmental Fixes

Camera & Level Navigation

Fixed an issue where the camera could lose track of players or enemies, especially when entering/exiting specific zones. Transitions are now smoother and more consistent.

Water & Environmental Hazards

Addressed a bug where exiting water could cause gameplay systems to break. Swimming and jumping out of water should now function correctly and without side effects.

Pitfalls & Respawning

Fixed a crash that could occur when characters (player or enemy) fell into pits and later respawned. Fall and recover mechanics now behave as intended.

Defense Grid Projectiles

Fixed a crash caused by projectiles sticking to enemies or overlapping with other projectiles in defense grid setups. Laser traps are now deadlier and safer (for your hardware).

🩸 Health & UI

Health UI Glitches

Squashed a rare bug that broke health bar updates during scene transitions or menu activity. Health indicators now update consistently and without errors.

Thanks for playing and keep the feedback coming!

Have fun, and we'll see you out there in the multiverse!