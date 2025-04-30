 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The training system has been completely redesigned. Now, instead of boring videos, you learn interactively and with a pleasant royal adviser.

  • Now you can play the game with one hand. All additional functionality (changing the type of arrows, highlighting the trajectory of enemy attacks, canceling the previous action) has been moved to the screen in the form of buttons.

  • Consumable item cards have been redesigned into a compact inventory system that takes up less space on the screen.

  • Target cells on knight levels are now highlighted, so you will never miss them.

  • We have painted the walls of the assembled castles from above, so it is now much easier to determine whether the walls match each other.

But that's not all! From May 1 to 14, Rubicon: Cubindom gets a 50% discount in honor of participating in the Games From Russia 2025 festival.

