You’ve been waiting for it : here’s the update introducing a brand-new constellation, unlockable after reaching Village T3, with some special features.

Here’s a summary of the new constellations :

Productive Click : Increases the amount of resource collected by 0.0001% per click, based on the total production of the clicked resource, per point spent in the constellation. After Village T3, clicking became useless for resource gain. This aims to change that. The initial bonus is intentionally low due to exponential scaling—I prefer to keep it controlled and adjust it later if needed.

Perfect Plank : Doubles the amount of planks produced per point spent. A great way to produce more without needing more villagers. It also grants more XP via plank crafters.

Perfect chiseledstone : Doubles the amount of chiseledstone produced per point spent. Same concept as planks.

Perfect Mana : Doubles mana production per point spent. Same as above, except this one can go one level higher and unlocks after Village T4.

Construction Worker : Right-click on a building to generate resources—even stone! This finally allows you to level up the miner job.

Everything integrates smoothly with existing systems. For example, professions now show in real-time the resource gain from clicking based on current production.

One last note: I had an issue saving my updates. The previous patch was lost. I tried to recreate it as closely as possible, but if old bugs reappear, please report them so I can fix them (same goes for any bugs in this update).

I hope you enjoy the new content! Join the Discord server to share feedback and vote in balancing polls.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3468430